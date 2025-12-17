San Augustine Elementary Ms. Davana Sander’s Class Santa Letters
December 17, 2025
My name is Zykyis, 10, this year I have been nice. My favorite things are the color green, Playstation games and Paw Patrol movie. For Christmas I would really like a red truck. I will be sure to leave you and your reindeer milk, cookies and reindeer food.
My name is Kendra B., 9, this year I have been nice. My favorite things are the color pink, dancing, drawing, See Me Read books, Paw Patrol movie and playing with dolls. For Christmas I would like a play kitchen and bicycle with training wheels. I will be sure to leave you some cookies out.
My name is Serenity, 12, this year I am trying my best to be nice. My favorite things are the color red, basketball, coloring, dogs, Moana, Chuckie and Jason. For Christmas I would like cars, a learning book, slime, and a Stitch doll. I will be sure to leave you some cookies and milk.
My name is Amyrikal, 10, this year I have been nice. My favorite things are the color blue, math, crayola, Biscuit books, Stitch, and Hello Kitty. For Christmas I would like a Stitch cup, Ipad with a Stitch case, Stitch Plushie, a playdough set, Stitch baby, Stitch Crayola book and a Stitch purse. I will be sure to leave you milk, cookies and a picture.
My name is Fernando, 10, this year I have been nice. My favorite things are the color red, sleeping, cars and more cars. For Christmas I would like little cars, cups, a pillow and blanket. I will be sure to leave you food, cookies and milk.
My name is Emily Mendoza, 7, I have been nice this year. My favorite things are the color red, coloring, play-doh, reading 3 Little Bears and Moana. For Christmas I would like a baby doll, Play-Doh, bicycle and barbies. I will be sure to leave you cookies and milk.
My name is Kevin Hall, 9, I am trying my best to be nice. My favorite things are the color red, watching television, running, reading Micky Mouse books, and the movie Hercules. For Christmas I would like a Mickey Mouse, cars, spin chair, and a trampoline. I will be sure to leave you milk and cookies, can carrots for the reindeer.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!