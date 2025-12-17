SAES Ms. Carlton Santa Letters
December 17, 2025
Dear Santa,…
…could my friend Bayoleth please have a new baby doll? I would like to have a baby doll, Iphone 13, a skirt and some shirts and new LaBooboo. –Emory
…Pleas may I have an Apple Pencil and new headphones, Beat Studio Pro in pink. May I also have a Hello Kitty mini backpack, and bee pushie for my teacher Ms. Carlton. I was really good this year. Merry Christmas Santa! –Isabella S.
…I really want a wish please, and can you give Isabella a wish too, please. She is my best friend and I really want her to have one please. She is the best. I will put cookies and milk out for you. I also would like a new computer with ducks for the background on the screen. Please, I really want one please. I have never had one. Please, please. I love you, and thank you. –Yulianna
…I think I have been good this year. I want my friend, Kohen, to get a toy monkey. I would like to have a tablet and a new computer for Ms. Carlton, a school one. Thank you. (No name given.)
…I want a cool toy and something for my brother. He wants a bear toy. I have been good and he has been good too. Thank you. –Jakyrie
…I have been very good. I would like to have some Nikes and a new LaBooboo. I love you and thank you! –Raylynn
…Can I get an Apple Pencil please? I also would like a camera to record and take pictures. Thank you. –Madilyn
…My friend, Kohen, wants a bull rope. I would like a dirt bike. My teacher wants all of her students to come back healthy on January 6, 2026. My friend, Jose, wants a dirt bike too. Thank you, Emmett B.
…I would love to have a baby doll, ear pods, Iphone 13, and a new computer. My little brother wants a new toy car and an Ipad. I also would like some skirts and shirts. Thank you so much Santa. Love, Bayoleth
…Can my mom get a new car and my step-brother, he is 4, a little care, if you don’t mind. Can you get me a dirt bike? Thank you! Can you get my step-sister the new Iphone 17 and my step-dad a new truck. Can my other step-sister get a mechanical pet unicorn? Thank you, Jesse M.
