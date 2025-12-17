San Augustine Elementary 5th Grade Santa Letters
December 17, 2025
My name is Ian S., 10, and this year I have been nice. My favorite things are the color blue, math, drawing, Jfk Encyclopedia, Scary Movie 2, Roblox and working. For Christmas I would really like a watch, socks, and a new chair.
My name is Damaris, 11, and this year I have been nice. My favorite things are the color purple, art, speaking to myself, Baby Sitters Club books, and K-pop Demon Hunters movie. For Christmas I would like Posca markers, Nintendo Switch 2, tiny tv, 3D pen and a tobi watch. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk for you.
My name is Ja’Liyah A., 10, and this year I have been nice. My favorite things are the color baby blue, art, eating, sleeping, Camel book and Elf movie. For Christmas I would like a Roblox gift card, Posca markers, paint, arts and crafts and a dog tennis ball machine. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk, if I don’t eat it all.
My name is Kaylynn H., 10, and this year I have been trying my best to be nice. My favorite things are the colors blue and purple, drawing, volleyball, comic books, and Youtube. For Christmas I would like Jordan 4’s in pink and an Iphone 13, that’s it. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk for you.
My name is Kenli S., 10, and this year I have been trying my best to be nice. My favorite things are the color pink, art stuff, dance, Dogman books, and Home Alone 1 movie. For Christmas I would like a bracelet kit, art pencils and markers, Bible, slime, Legos, cute school pencils, pencil bag, Post It notes, and to do better in everything. I will be sure to leave some cookies, milk, and trail mix for you and the reindeer.
My name is Jamilyia G.,10, and this year I have been trying my best to be nice. My favorite things are the color blue, softball, swimming, Tyler Perry and eating. For Christmas I would like to make it to 2026 and for my mom to see me graduate. I will leave some milk and cookies for you.
My name is Vida, 11, and this year I have been trying my best to be nice. My favorite things are the color hot pink, playing with my sister, rainbow loom, the BFG book, and Lady and the Tramp movie. For Christmas I would like a mini fridge and the Sabrina Carpenter perfume. I will leave some dog good, cookies and milk out for you and the reindeer. (Dog food is for the deers.)
My name is Reed C., 10, and this year I have been nice. My favorite things are the color red, watching tv, drawing, painting, I Survived book series, and The Mean One movie. For Christmas I would like a bike, gift cards, and a new fake elf mate. I will leave you some cookies, milk, and a drawing.
My name is Azariah, 10, and this year I have been trying my best to be nice. My favorite things are the color orange, GT, all equal, Extra Credit books, Ella movie, and playing with my sister. For Christmas I would like a bunch of Super Mario Legos. On Christmas Eve I will leave you and your reindeer my house.
My name is Ja’Merion, 10, and this year I have been trying my best to be nice. My favorite things are the color blue, playing Roblox, playing basketball, basketball books, and the Home Alone movie. For Christmas I would like a Playstation 5, a hover board and an Ipad. I will be sure to leave some milk and cookies for you, and carrots for the reindeer.
My name is Ja’liyah H., 10, and this year I have been nice. My favorite things are the colors baby blue and pink, basketball, playing Roblox, funny books, and the Chicken Little movie. For Christmas I would like LED lights. I will leave you some cookies.
My name is D’ezzeron, 11, and this year I have been trying my best to be nice. My favorite things are the color red, basketball, games, Weasel books, Pets 2 movie, and dogs. For Christmas I would like a game, bike, phone, and my family. I will leave you a cookie and treat.
My name is Adalynn W.,11, and this year I have been trying my best to be nice. My favorite things are the color teal, making TikToks, volleyball, reading, The Summer of Broken Rules book, Shark tails and Beauty and the Beast movies, and I LOVE candy. For Christmas I would like a Pandora charm bracelet, Pandora necklace, digital camera, and a bunch of baggy jeans. I am leaving some cookies and crème chocolate strawberries with milk for you to enjoy.
My name is Zane H., 10, and this year I have been nice. My favorite things are the color orange, football, learning at school, Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, Home Alone movie, playing PS5, and learning new stuff. For Christmas I would like an Ipad Air 13 inch, Meta Quest 3’s, snowcone machine, $100 Play Station card, Meta Ray Ban glasses, Iphone 17 Pro Max orange 2tb, $100 Roblox card, Play Station 5 Slim, chrome indigo PS5 controller, and blue plates for PS5. Pillsberry chocolate chip cookies with a warm glass of milk will be left for you to enjoy.
My name is Tristin J., 10, and this year I have been trying my best to be nice. My favorite things are the colors pink and yellow, learning, reading, coloring, Hide and Seeker and Charlotte Web books, and the Grinch movie. For Christmas I would really like $10,000 for Ms. Boudreax to go to Ron Clark House Academy, because it has always been her dream. Her and Ms. Dood can split so they can both go. I also want some shoes and $200 worth of clothes from Shein. I will leave out some milk and cookies for you and reindeer treats for the reindeer.
