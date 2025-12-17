Broaddus Kindergarten Mrs. Woods and Ms. Coulter Santa Letters
December 17, 2025
Dear Santa,
These are the three things I am wishing for: a Grinch, a Ronyn, and a red robot. Ronyn
Dear Santa,
These are the three things I am wishing for: a bicycle, a Santa cookie, and an electric scooter. Ledger
Dear Santa,
These are the three things I am wishing for: a Christmas tree, a playhouse, and green cookies. Adan
Dear Santa,
These are the three things I am wishing for: a toy fire truck that sprays water and lights up, a car, and a doll house. Ash
Dear Santa,
These are the three things I am wishing for: Nina, a Santa, and paint. Alvie
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a watch, makeup, and two new baby puppies. Kendal
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a jellyfish squishy, some Bluey covers, and a carpet in our bedroom. Mallory
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a golden yo yo, a fast racecar, and a baby panda that says I love you. Axel
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a new soft squishy baby, a new cat, and to see Nana. Rosee
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a jacket sweater, some clothes, and just give me some blue and green pom poms. Everlee
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a yo yo, a rainbow, and a toy car. Braysher
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: makeup, a car for my mom and dad, and a bicycle. Evelyn S.
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a yo yo, a motorcycle, and a golden car yellow puppy. Easton
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a motorcycle, a doll that grows and poops and eats, and a Santa Claus outfit and a real Santa Claus sleigh. Makenna
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: clothes, toy popcorn, and an orange. Liam
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a puppy, a skateboard, and a scooter. Aikman
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: an arrow gun, a rocket, and a pet lizard. John
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: to play with my toys with Axel and a goldfish. Cashton
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a giraffe, a new fluffy doggy, and a heart pillow. Rylee
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a pet lizard, to see the Northern Lights, and for my mom to play with me. Hux
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: sleep, a lizard, and for my dad to shoot another deer. Remington
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: to play tennis, to have a water balloon fight, and to go to the park. Briar
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: love, a fish, and kindness. Jaxz
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a zebra, a lizard, and a unicorn. Evelyn H.
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a remote control tractor, a pretend skid steer, and a fish tank. Max
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: Roscoe, my granddad, and tickets to the theatre. Roselynn
Dear Santa,
These are the things I am wishing for: a jellyfish, a Bluey blanket, and a heart rug. Skylar
