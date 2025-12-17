Mrs. Allison and Mrs. Kayleigh's Broaddus First Grade Wishlists
December 17, 2025
Dalton Bryan- giant jenga, tree house, toy kitchen, toy school
Memphis Burnett- PS5, real baby tiger, phone, Jordans, Nikes, real puppy, real monkeys, new fortnite cup
Aidan Davis- sword, sonic toy, solmo toy
Sos Iribarren- monster truck, race car, gun, bow and arrow, donkey kong bonanza, iphone, mario cart 2, lots of snow
Cohen Lankford- nintendo switch, bow and arrow, toy snake, pet bunny, pet cat, mario box. real phone, race car
Audrey Locker- real phone, toy kitchen, toy food plates, watch, small book with pen
Abilene McDaniel- K-pop demon hunter outfits, elf, real bunny, fake chicken, real phone, umbrella, real baby puppy
Avery Monk- Doll house, k-pop demon hunter doll, pet alive, bow and arrow, elf on the shelf, pet bunny, gymnastic bar, gymnastic pad
Ava Spizzirri- Polar express train, puppy doctor, pink robot puppy, kitchen with working sink
Willow Stephenson- puppy, toy kitchen, mini campers pin, toy boat, sharpies, box of fidgets, ride on car, night light
Jordan Williams- robot, robot chair, a book that reads to you, remote control boat, minecraft plushies, bulldozer
Cassidy Warmack- doll house, LOL, barbies, christmas books, plushies, christmas decorations, coloring books, tablet
Catalina Roustand- playdough, real cat, toy kitchen, toy food and plates, snowman, slime, lots of candy, little toy duck
Peyton Adkins- glitter slime, stuff to make slime, jiggly slime, glittery red slime, heavy cat, heavy dog, big clear bucket slime, rainbow and blue glitter
Monica Coulter- k-pop daemon hunter barbie, puppy, dog food, soft dino light, phone with netflix, all things k-pop daemon hunter, building sticks
Cinch Davis- stuff to make slime, drum set, PS5, 15 bags of gum, iphone 17, computer games, mouse for computer, real pocket knife
Eve Dees- tea set, glitter slime, stuff to make slime, paw patrol toys, christmas cake, ice cream set, tea party
Braelynn Gloyna- pencil dispenser, k-pop demon hunter barbies, desk, christmas decorations, dial phone, post it board paper, presentation clicker, erasers, stickers, storage cart
Madden Landry- polaris, dirt bike, La Bubu, computer, preemie baby clothes, 49 squishy baby dolls, 2 headphones for Maddox
Easton Martin- go kart, bb gun, mini 4-wheeler, nintendo switch 2, iphone 17 pro, PS5, exercise stuff, phone case
Chari McEachern- 50 LOL surprises, 15 squishy babies, 16 big bunny squishies, doll house, girl and boy barbies, iphone 17, small ipad
Branch Price- nintendo switch 2, headphone, 2K25, 200,000 dollars, xbox, barbie car for Maevy, punching bag for Hux
Isaac Sowell- ipad, PS5, nintendo switch, go kart, computer, power wheel, toy F250 truck, swing set
Parker Griffin- nintendo switch, globe, dirt bike, computer, phone, house, PS5
Jesse Welch- phone, charger, shotgun, nintendo switch, mini 4-wheeler, bookshelf with books, xbox
Brynleigh Willis- make-up, harry potter xrain, new bunk bed, bug catcher, colored pencils, vanity, red lipstick, blush and eyeshadow
Novalianna Yaeger- Rubix cube, books, pac-man, spiderman toys, bug catcher, colored pencils, colored paper, make-up
