SA Methodist Church Christmas Cantata
December 17, 2025
The annual Christmas Choir Cantata at San Augustine Methodist Church is this upcoming Sunday, December 21 at 6:00 p.m. The choir is composed of multiple churches around the community and has become a staple way that many in San Augustine mark the season of Christmas. With a lovely series of Christmas songs, the Cantata presents the Christmas Gospel.
