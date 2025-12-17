Memorial Presbyterian Christmas Eve Service
December 17, 2025
Christmas Eve is the most special time to come together to worship the birth of Jesus. Memorial Presbyterian Church will present its annual Candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6:00 p.m. on December 24th at the church. Worship in scripture and song will highlight the evening event.
After the service, Pastor, Dr. Jeph Holloway and Joy, invite all next door to the church manse for hot chocolate and visiting. The church is located at 205 E. Livingston, one block east of the square.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!