Mrs. Kilmer's Pre-K 4 Broaddus Elementary Santa Letters
December 17, 2025
Dear Santa,
If you have a dollhouse or stuffed elf, can you bring it to me?
Love,
Andie
Dear Santa,
I want princess shoes, popsicles, and Barbie toys for Christmas.
Love,
Anna
Dear Santa,
I want a flying drone, a tractor, an alligator, and a Nerf gun for Christmas.
Love,
Bentley
Dear Santa,
I really want a Gabby Cat dollhouse and Gabby Cat toys for Christmas.
Love,
Drew
Dear Santa,
I want a piranha toy with teeth, a book, and stickers for Christmas.
Love,
Dusten
Dear Santa,
I want toys for Christmas.
Love,
Enrique
Dear Santa,
I want princess dolls and dresses for Christmas.
Love,
Haisley
Dear Santa,
I want a hat, shoes, and a truck toy for Christmas.
Love,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I want a toy dino for Christmas.
Love,
Johnnie
Dear Santa,
I want a BIG monster truck toy with a track or a ride beside toy or a new bed for Christmas.
Love,
Kohutta
Dear Santa,
Bring me real animals for Christmas. I like real animals. Or, doctor toys and tool toys like Mrs. Kilmer's
Love,
Kolson
Dear Santa,
I want a drone and a giant robot for Christmas.
Love,
Kutter
Dear Santa,
I want a kitchen toy and a bouncy ball for Christmas.
Love,
Maelynn
Dear Santa,
I want a BB gun, a toy dinosaur, or a toy motorcycle for Christmas.
Love,
Maverick
Dear Santa,
I want a truck and a skid steer to go in it for Christmas.
Love,
Miles
Dear Santa,
I want a tractor that has a battery and no roof to play with outside.
Love,
Peyton
Dear Santa,
I want Power Rangers and Super Stars for Christmas.
Love,
Rayburn
Dear Santa,
I want a new bike for Christmas because mine is too small. I want more baby dolls and kinetic sand.
Love,
Reese
Dear Santa,
Can I have unicorn stuff like toys, pillows, and bed stuff?
Love,
Rhiannon
Dear Santa,
I want a big dinosaur toy and a racing toy for Christmas.
Love,
Rowdy
Dear Santa,
I want a toy robot that dances and a race car toy for Christmas.
Love,
Ryder
Dear Santa,
I want a toy robot and a tractor for Christmas.
Love,
Seth
Dear Santa,
I want new sheets for my bed and a toy car for Christmas.
Love,
Tracie
