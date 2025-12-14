Deep East Texas High School Fishing Families Send a Message of Love and Hope to Thousands of Local Children

by Terry Sympson
This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

DETX HIGH SCHOOL ANGLERS SHOW UP BIG FOR THE CHILDREN OF DETX - Pictured is Alissa Ross (l), Hemphill Hornets Fishing Team, with Cat Bennett, Toys for Tots Coordinator. The 4th Qualifier of the season and the Toys for Tots fishing campaign was held on December 14, 2025 and he High School Anglers brought in an incredible 2,000 toys for this year’s campaign. These students brought the most toys for this year’s campaign. Toys are already beginning to be distributed, but donations are still needed. If you are interested in donating to Toys for Tots you can go online and make a cash donation at www.outdoorfreedom.net and click the link for Toys for Tots. Submitted Photo


Faith Alive