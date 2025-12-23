Candidate Meet & Greet in San Augustine
December 23, 2025
It’s not every day voters get to meet candidates for local, regional and state races in their own community, but San Augustine County will get that opportunity in the new year. During a Candidate Meet and Greet event set for Friday, February 6, 2026, voters will have the opportunity to interact with those who will potentially be making decisions on local, regional and state levels.
Beginning at 4:30, the event will open with candidates available to visit with voters. At 6:00 p.m. the Podium presentations will begin with each candidate allotted the opportunity to deliver their political messages.
A chili supper will be available by donation with proceeds benefiting the San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce in efforts to support local business and tourism in our community.
A silent auction will also be open for bids on baked goods and other donations from local businesses with proceeds benefiting local youth organizations.
Important election dates are: Monday, February 2, 2026 last day to register to vote for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election; Tuesday, February 17, 2026 first day of Early Voting; Friday, February 20, 2026 last day to apply for Ballot by Mail (received, not postmarked); Friday, February 27, 2026 last day of Early Voting; and Tuesday, March 3, 2025 Election Day.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!