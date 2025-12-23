SAISD LEADERS OF THE PACK FOR DECEMBER 2025
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
Congratulations to our SAES Leaders of the Pack! These students were selected by the staff for modeling The W.O.L.F. Way. These students were recognized during the morning Wolf Pup Start because they Work hard, take Ownership of their choices, have Leadership
skills, and Follow the rules. Each student received a certificate, Wolf Bucks to spend at the SAES Wolf Pup School Store, and a Golden Token for the Book Vending Machine. We are so proud of these Wolf Pup Leaders.
The PreK Leader of the Pack for December is Mekhi Renfro. Mekhi is the son of Meosha and Michael Renfro. He is a wonderful student who always follows the Wolf Way. He learns new things quickly and is always excited to learn more. Mekhi already knows all his letters and their sounds. He brings a bright and happy energy to our classroom. He enjoys singing and dancing, and even when he is quiet, he still tries his best in everything he does. Mekhi says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
The Kindergarten Leader of the Pack for December is Jimena Palacios. Jimena is the daughter of Ana Moreno. Jimena is a leader in our classroom in many ways. Any time there is work to be done, I can count on her to sit down and get the work done. When it is time for us to gather together at the rug, I know that when I look over at the rug she will be sitting quietly waiting for our lesson. She is very dependable in everything we do! She is also very respectful to everyone and encouraging to her friends. I’m so proud of Jimena, she is a true leader. Jimena wants to be a police officer when she grows up!
The 1st grade Leader of the Pack for December is Cecilia Gervacio. Cecilia is the lovely daughter of Griselda Palacios and Francisco Gervacio. She is a thoughtful and dependable student who takes pride in helping others. Cecilia advocates for herself and always asks for clarifying questions to be able to complete her assignments and do her best work. She has a helpful heart and demonstrates it daily by helping her teacher and her classmates. Cecilia embodies the House of Altruismo and the WOLF Way because she lives by both mottos "Work Hard, Play Hard."
The 2nd grade Leader of the Pack for December is Ellis. Although Ellis is new to our school this year, she follows the Wolf Way and joined our pack in a big way. She is a dedicated student in the classroom and is willing to help and partner with anyone when she is not reading her favorite books about Junie B. Jones. She loves the colors pink, purple and red. If she could, she would spend all day in Music class. If she is not at school, Ellis would love to go to the beach where she would enjoy desserts and sticking her toes in the sand and water. When asked what she would change about school, Ellis said that she would extend recess to three hours and talk to Coach about exercising before games at PE. Although her free time is spent with her mom at her pretend beauty shop, Ellis says she would like to be a Pre-K teacher when she grows up because she likes teaching and helping young kids. She is an example of a model student and a great leader of the pack.
The 3rd grade Leader of the Pack for December is Zephania Stafford. Zephania is the daughter of Shelby Stafford and Charles Stafford. She is very curious and likes to find out answers to all her questions. She has many different interests and really perks up when Mrs. Felts brings up black holes! She has a keen interest in science in general. Zephania likes to make short animations, draw, and game on her phone. She also likes to hang out with her 3 dogs, 2 cats, and 2 gerbils. When she grows up, she wants to be an artist. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Zephania because this girl has unlimited potential!
The 4th grade Leader of the Pack for December is Paislee Roberts. Paislee is the daughter of Jamikel and Vantaysha Roberts. She is a soft-spoken, yet determined individual who exemplifies quiet strength and perseverance. Whether tackling complex assignments or supporting classmates, she consistently demonstrates a commitment to excellence and a willingness to help others. Her thoughtful contributions to personal growth inspires everyone around her, making her a cherished member of our school and community. In her spare time, Paislee likes to make different crafts, such as bracelets. When she grows up she wants to be a fashion designer.
The 5th grade Leader of the Pack for December is Arabella Olivares. Arabella is the daughter of Courtnie Olivarez and Yoshimar Ramirez. She is kind, hardworking, and consistently sets the example of excellence both in and out of the classroom. She can always be seen with a big smile on her face, brightening our day with her positivity. Her creativity shines, and we can’t wait to see her achieve her dream of becoming an artist when she grows up.
The 6th grade Leader of the Pack for December is Arianna Martin. She is the daughter of Kenya Dade and Orlando Martin. Arianna is an invaluable member of our school community. She serves on Reveur’s House Council and eagerly participates in any activities or projects she is asked to support. Academically, Arianna excels - she is an engaged student who consistently gives her best effort on every assignment. Looking ahead, she aspires to attend college to study business and dreams of one day opening her own real estate business.
SECONDARY SCHOOL:
The 7th grade Leader of the Pack for December is Kadence Jones. Kadence is the daughter of Latoya Jones. She says, “My favorite subject in school is health and my favorite teacher is Coach Little because he is funny.” Kadence is involved in band, cheer and athletics. In her free time, she enjoys doing hair, nails, and lashes. After she finishes high school, Kadence would like to go to cosmetology school and start her own hair shop.
The 8th grade Leader of the Pack for December is Kalissa Kenebrew. Kalissa is the daughter of Valarie Clifton and the late Royce Kenebrew. She says, “My favorite subject in school is science and my favorite teacher is Coach Cloudy because he is very funny and kind.” Kalissa is a member of the SAHS Wolfpack Band. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys learning about and doing things that will help her become successful in life. After she finishes high school, Kalissa plans to go to college to become a nurse.
The 9th grade Leader of the Pack for December is Antonio Sudds. Antonio is the son of Mary Ann Adams and Antonio Sudds. He says, “My favorite subject in school is Ag and my favorite teacher is Ms. Morse because she teaches us while having fun.” Antonio participates in football and basketball. In his free time, he enjoys playing on his PlayStation and sleeping. After he finishes high school, Antonio plans to go to work or college.
The 10th grade Leader of the Pack for December is Larissa Lacy. Larissa is the daughter of Lakeysha Jones and Jamie Polk. She says, “My favorite subject in school is math and I don’t have a favorite teacher because I like the all!” In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends and she also enjoys reading the Bible. After she finishes high school, Larissa plans to go to college to become a dental hygienist.
The 11th grade Leader of the Pack for December is D’Adrian Renfro. He is the son of Angela Crawford and Michael Renfro. He says, “My favorite subject in school is science and my favorite teacher is Ms. Clfiton because she is always there for me on the good and bad days and she is like a mother to me.” D’Adrian is participates in football, basketball and track. In his free time, he enjoys chilling at home with his brothers, playing football, or NCAA on the P5. After he finishes high school, D’Adrian plans to go to college to get a degree in kinesiology and hopefully play football.
The 12th grade Leader of the Pack for December is JaCorryan Lacy. JaCorryan is the son of LaSha Jones and Jeremy Lacy. He says, “My favorite subject in school is financial math and my favorite teacher is Mr. LaFave because he helped me study for the ASVAB and also helped me choose a job for the Army.” JaCorryan participates in football, track and FFA. In his free time, JaCorryan enjos playing Call of Duty and lifting weights. After he graduates from high school, JaCorryan plans to begin a career in the United States Army.
