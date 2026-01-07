MLK Day of Service Event
January 07, 2026
Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day 2026 Celebration planning is well underway. On 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 18, 2026 a “Live After 5 MLK Day Kick Off” will be held at Millers Chapel Ministries, 601 Willow Lane, San Augustine, with keynote speaker, Minister Deshmond Johnson – Mount Horeb Baptist Church and Nacogdoches ISD Fine Arts Director.
Volunteers from all over the community will gather again this year on Monday, January 19, 2026,
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to pick up trash along Martin Luther King Drive in San Augustine. All volunteers will gather at MLK Drive and Columbia Street at Sunshines #2, formerly known as Okays, to walk the entire length of MLK Drive and pick up trash from Columbia Street to US Highway 96 as a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. All volunteers are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. for a time of prayer before beginning.
The local event will be part of the 2026 national MLK Day event themed “MISSION POSSIBLE 2 Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way.”
Trash bags, gloves, mask and water will be provided to the volunteers. Following the cleanup, lunch will be provided to all volunteers at Sunset Hills Apartments Community Room, located at 900 Holly Courts.
For more information, contact MLK Day committee members Marcus Hafford (936)201-8944, Reva Davis (936)201-8236 or Mearlene Davis (936)652-3738.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!