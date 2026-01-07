Care and Share Partners with Team Texas - Building Material Needed
January 07, 2026
Care and Share is partnering with Team Texas to help with building projects assisting elderly, people with disabilities and others in need. These efforts will assist locals by providing essential home accessibility such as ramps and steps, home repairs, painting and more.
Team Texas is a local mission group made up of adults and students who want to be the hands and feet of Christ through service to others. The group goes on one mission trip a year within the United States and do local mission work when possible. Mission work includes house cleanout, demolition, roofing, wheelchair ramps and so much more.
These acts of kindness are provided at no cost to the recipient. With that being said, Care and Share would like to request donation of any building materials like wood, sheet rock, tools, paints, etc. They have rented a storage building to house the supplies until needed for a project. If you have completed a home project and have left over material, Care and Share will schedule a time to have a volunteer collect the materials. If you don’t have building materials to donate, but would like to donate to the worthwhile cause, reach out to Tressie Simon at Care and Share.
