Meet the Political Candidate January 31st
January 07, 2026
During a Candidate Meet and Greet event set for Saturday, January 31, 2026, voters will have the opportunity to interact with those who will potentially be making decisions on local, regional and state levels. The event was originally scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2026, but due to a high interest and scheduling conflicts, the event had to be moved to a larger facility, and a date and time that allowed each candidate a fair opportunity to deliver their message.
Beginning at 2:00 p.m., the event will open with candidates available to visit with voters. At 3:00 p.m. the Podium presentations will begin with each candidate allotted the opportunity to deliver their political messages.
A chili meal will be available by donation. A silent auction will also be open for bids on baked goods and other donations from local businesses with proceeds benefiting local youth organizations.
Important election dates are: Monday, February 2, 2026 - last day to register to vote for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election; Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - first day of Early Voting; Friday, February 20, 2026 - last day to apply for Ballot by Mail (received, not postmarked); Friday, February 27, 2026 - last day of Early Voting; and Tuesday, March 3, 2025 - Election Day.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!