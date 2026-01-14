New Jerusalem Usher Annual
January 14, 2026
New Jerusalem Baptist Church will be hosting their Annual Usher Day on Sunday, January 18th at 11:00 a.m.
The Annual Usher Day is a day for celebrating volunteer ushers who welcome and assist member and guest. The day is dedicated to thanking the ushers for their dedication and service to the church. There will be praise, worship, prayer and a message from guest speaker Rev. Cornelius D. Gilder.
Psalm 84:10: "For a day in your courts is better than a thousand. I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than dwell in the tents of wickedness".
All are welcome to attend.
