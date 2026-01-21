Usher Annual at China Chapel BC
January 21, 2026
The Pastor and members of China Chapel Baptist Church will be holding their Usher Annual on Sunday, January 25, 2026, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Special guest will be Rev. S.J. Clark and the True Vine Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend and be blessed. China Chapel is located at 2589 CR 220, San Augustine, TX. Rev. Fred Dade, Pastor, Ms. Mamie Henson, Usher President.
