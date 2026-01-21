Ordination Service
January 21, 2026
All are welcome to attend Ordination Services honoring Minister Christopher Cotton, Sunday, January 25th at 4:30 p.m.
The event will be held at County Line Baptist Church in Geneva. Join in and gather in joy and unity as we witness this sacred milestone.
Rev. Gaylen Taylor Pastor
