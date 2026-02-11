Annual Meeting and Pie Supper Planned for the Hebron Cemetery
The thirty-eighth annual meeting of the Hebron Cemetery, Inc. in San Augustine County, Texas, will be held Saturday, March 7, 2026 at the historical Hebron Church and community building.
The business meeting of the Hebron Cemetery, Inc will begin about 2:00 PM. The pie supper and auction will follow the business meeting. The pie supper/auction is the only fundraiser for the Hebron Cemetery during the year.
The Hebron Cemetery is located one-half mile west of FM 705 on CR 4600 in San Augustine County. A special thank you to all the ladies and gentlemen who bake and/or prepare items for the pie supper and auction. Donated items include pies, cakes, cookies, arts & crafts, handcrafted items and other things.
If you are unable to attend and share in the fun at the pie supper and auction, you are invited to make a contribution with checks payable to Hebron Cemetery, Inc.
Please mail your contributions to: Hebron Cemetery, Inc., c/o Ray McLain, Treasurer, P.O. Box 925, Crockett, Texas 75835.
Anyone making a donation to Hebron Cemetery, Inc. is entitled to declare that donation as tax deductible. Thank you for your interest and support of the Hebron, Cemetery, Inc.
