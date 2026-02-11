New Jerusalem Baptist Church Family and Friends Day

February 11, 2026

New Jerusalem BC will be holding their Family and Friends Day along with a Black History program this Sunday, February 15, 2026 with the program set to begin during the 11:00 a.m. morning worship.  Rev. Dr. Daniel J. Holman is the pastor and will be bringing the message. Come get fed spiritually and physically this Sunday down at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church, FM 330, San Augustine, TX.





Faith Alive