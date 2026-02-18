True Vine Baptist Church Youth Revival
February 18, 2026
True Vine Baptist Church would like to welcome all to their Youth Revival Monday, February 23rd through Wednesday, February 25th at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Monday, February 23rd Rev. Steve Stanley will be bringing the message.
Tuesday, February 24th Rev. Kevin Boyer will be bringing the message.
Wednesday, February 25th Rev. Desmond Johnson will bring the message.
True Vine BC is located at 302 Ironosa Rd, San Augustine, TX 75972.
Rev. S.J. Clark is the Pastor.
