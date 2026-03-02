San Augustine Lady Wolves Make History with State Semifinals Appearance
March 02, 2026
The San Augustine Lady Wolves are making school history as they travel three hours to Mumford, Texas to compete in the UIL State Semifinals (Round 5 of the playoffs) on Monday, March 2nd. The Lady Wolves will face Mason in a highly anticipated matchup as they continue their remarkable postseason run.
This milestone marks a historic achievement for the Lady Wolves program and the San Augustine community. Through determination, discipline, and teamwork, these student-athletes have battled their way through four playoff rounds to earn their place among the best teams in the state.
The semifinal game will take place in Mumford, TX, where the Lady Wolves will compete with pride, representing their school and community on one of the biggest stages of Texas high school basketball.
2026 San Augustine Lady Wolves Roster
#0 An'Clisanee Burrell – Sophomore
#1 Tamiah Clark – Sophomore
#2 Jakasja Clark – Junior
#3 Anajayia Barnes – Junior
#4 Kirstern Smith – Senior
#5 Ty'Kerricca Burrell
#10 Jyria Lacy – Junior
#11 Ziunna Wade – Senior
#22 Charmesha Watts – Junior
#23 Reyanna Davis – Freshman
#24 Bracilyn Mathis – Sophomore
#32 Brookline Barnes – Freshman
Manager: Keasia Giles
The Lady Wolves have demonstrated resilience and unity throughout the season, with strong leadership from their seniors and impactful contributions from underclassmen. Their historic run reflects not only their athletic talent but also their dedication in the classroom and commitment to representing San Augustine with excellence.
The entire San Augustine community stands behind the Lady Wolves as they head into Round 5 with momentum and confidence. Tip-off is set for Monday, March 2nd in Mumford, TX.
For updates and game information, follow San Augustine ISD’s official channels.
### Go Lady Wolves!
