San Augustine Boys Basketball Advances to Regional Semifinals
March 02, 2026
The San Augustine Boys Basketball team is headed to Round 3 of the state playoffs and will compete in the Regional Semifinals on Tuesday, March 3, as they face the Lovelady Lions in a highly anticipated matchup.
The Wolves have demonstrated determination, resilience, and teamwork throughout the 2025–2026 season, earning their place among the top teams in the region. With strong performances on both ends of the court, San Augustine continues to build momentum as they advance deeper into postseason play.
2025–2026 San Augustine Boys Basketball Roster
• #0 Jamarion Davis
• #1 D’Adrian Renfro
• #2 DeMarcus Porter
• #3 Tymorian Cartwright
• #4 Joshua Roland
• #5 JaVarris Barnes
• #10 Chanceton Traylor
• #11 Max Renfro
• #12 J’Vion Kirksey
• #15 Omarion Jenkins
• #23 James Parrish
• #24 Ti’Javian Burrell
• #30 Ja'Kendrick Burrell
Managers: Daijon Henderson, Ja'Corryan Lacy, Messiah Renfro
The team is led by Head Coach Reggie Parks, alongside Assistant Coaches Tory Barnes and Jeremiah Jeffery, whose leadership and dedication have been instrumental in guiding the Wolves to this stage of the playoffs.
San Augustine High School Principal Shelly Starr and Assistant Principal Dexter Vaughn, along with Superintendent Marc Griffin, expressed pride in the team’s accomplishments and the positive representation of the school and community.
“This group of young men has shown tremendous heart and commitment all season long,” said Head Coach Reggie Parks. “Advancing to the Regional Semifinals is a testament to their hard work and the unwavering support of our fans and community.”
The Regional Semifinal matchup promises to be an exciting contest as San Augustine looks to continue its playoff run and take the next step toward a regional championship.
The community is encouraged to come out and support the Wolves as they compete for a spot in the next round of the state playoffs.
