Chireno Owls Regional Semi-Finals

March 02, 2026
Chireno Owls advance through basketball playoffs. Chireno ISD Photo Chireno Owls advance through basketball playoffs.
Chireno ISD Photo

Not only are our San Augustine County Wolves and Bulldogs advancing through the basketball playoffs, our neighbors to the west, the Mighty Chireno Owls are advancing as well. The owls will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. in Slocum in the Regional Semi-Finals against LaPoynor on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Good luck Owls!





