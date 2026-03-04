Broaddus Lady Bulldogs Headed Back to State Championship
March 04, 2026
The Broaddus Lady Bulldogs basketball team is headed back to the state tournament for the second consecutive year. The Lady Bulldogs will compete at the prestigious Alamodome on Thursday, March 5 at 11:00 a.m.
After an outstanding season marked by determination, teamwork, and resilience, the Lady Bulldogs have once again earned their place among the best teams in Texas. Their return to the state stage highlights the continued growth and excellence of the program.
Team Roster:
#3 Zaida Duarte – Senior
#11 Aleya Wilson – Sophomore
#20 Kaeli Yarbrough – Junior
#21 Kamyriah Jackson – Freshman
#23 Laila Holloway – Junior
#30 Jalia Mitchell – Junior
#32 Dekhia Davis – Junior
#34 Kinley Bridges – Junior
#41 Kaylynn Quinney – Junior
#45 Janna Sowell – Freshman
The team is led by Head Coach Nigel Boyles and Assistant Coach Ashlee Ray, whose leadership and dedication have helped guide the Lady Bulldogs to back-to-back state appearances.
The Broaddus community is encouraged to come out and support the Lady Bulldogs as they compete for a state title. Let’s pack the stands and show our Bulldog pride as they take the court at the Alamodome.
For more information, please contact Broaddus Athletics.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!