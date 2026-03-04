San Augustine Ball Park Clean-Up Rescheduled to March 14th
The San Augustine Ball Park is an important asset to this community. The field has seen many San Augustine community members grow throughout the years, and now in order to allow its children the same opportunity it is need of the communities help.
The San Augustine Ball Park Clean-Up Day is a chance to give back to a place that has given too much of you. It’s also a meaningful way for teams, clubs and organizations to earn community service hours while working side by side to preserve a space filled with hometown pride. A few hours of helping hands can keep these memories alive for the next generation. If you have the ability, please bring any tools, lawn care equipment, such as lawn mowers, weed eaters, sheers, shovels, rakes and chainsaws. Contact Troy “TL” Roberts with any questions at 936-635-8041. The Clean-Up Day is scheduled for next Saturday, March 14, 2026 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until finished. The Ball park is located at 1600-1702 Columbia St., San Augustine, TX.
