Pastor and Wife Anniversary
March 04, 2026
St. Matthew Baptist Church will be celebrating our Pastor Rev David Mosby and Wife's 14th Anniversary on Sunday March 8, 2026 during the 10:30 morning services. The guest will be Rev. Daniel Holman and the New Jerusalem Baptist Church of San Augustine, Texas. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.
