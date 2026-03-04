2026 San Augustine County Primary Election Unofficial Returns
March 04, 2026
The Democratic and Republican Primary Elections were held on Tuesday in San Augustine County and all across Texas. All of the vote totals reported in this article are “unofficial returns”. The vote totals below are from San Augustine County voters only, regardless of whether the candidate is running nationally, statewide, or in a multi-county district.
There were several contested elections in the US, State, County, and Precinct races in both the Democratic and Republican Parties.
In the Republican Primary for State Senator, District No. 3, the candidates were Rhonda Ward running against Trent Ashby.
Republican Candidates Paulette Carson, Rocky Thigpen, and Stephanie Sjoberg all ran for State Representative District No. 9. Paulette Carson received 310 votes; Rocky Thigpen received 1280 votes, and Stephanie Sjoberg received 39 votes. These numbers reflect only the total numbers for San Augustine County.
In the County-wide Primary, Brent Murray and Joey Watson ran against incumbent County Judge Jeff Boyd. Brent Murray received 490 votes, Joey Watson received 255 votes, and incumbent County Judge Jeff Boyd received 1052 votes.
In SA Co. Pct. 3, the race for Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 was between Randy Williams and Ricky Sowell. Randy Williams received 273 votes, and Ricky Sowell received 348 votes. The SA Co. Pct. 4, the race for the unexpired term of Constable Pct. 3 was between Kent Waggonner and Michael Williams. Kent Waggonner received 280 votes, and Michael Williams received 272 votes. The candidates for SA Co. Pct. 4, David McEachern, Micah Hightower, and Roland “Hooty” Marshall, opposed incumbent Commissioner Pct. 3 Steve Bryan. David McEachern received 96 votes, Micah Hightower received 276 votes, Roland “Hooty” Marshall received 105 votes, and incumbent Steve Bryan received 193 votes. Precinct 4 will have a run-off election will be held on May 26, 2026. Also in Pct. 4, incumbent Justice of the Peace (JP) J. D. Miller faced a challenge from Chad Elumbaugh. JP Miller received 351 votes, and challenger Chad Elumbaugh received 304 votes.
In the race for State Senator District 3, incumbent Trent Ashby received 1397 votes in SA County while his opponent, Rhonda Ward, received 372 votes.
There were several candidates for the Governor's race in both the Democratic and Republican parties. In SA County, there were 1,633 votes for Governor Greg Abbott and 1,582 votes for Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. While Chip Roy received 775 votes for Attorney General.
In the race for the Republican nominee for US Senator, Ken Paxton won SA County with 929 votes. Wesley Hunt received 207 votes, while John Cornyn received 571 votes.
In the Democrat Primary, in SA Co. Pct. 2, incumbent Commissioner Daniel Holman faced opposition from Herman Wilson. Daniel Holman received 121 votes over Herman Wilson’s 120 votes.
The Democratic nominees for State Senator, District 3 were Bobby Tillman and Shelley Tatum. Tatum received 359 votes over Tillman’s 356 votes.
Other candidates running in the Republican Party Primary who were not opposed for the office included US Representative, District 1 Nathaniel Moran who received 1,301 votes; 273 Judicial District Judge Payne with 785 votes; District Clerk Jeanette Bryan with 845 votes; County Clerk Margo Noble with 860 votes; County Treasurer Pam Smith with 848 votes, and Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Sheila Ponder receiving 155 votes. Running unopposed for the Democratic Party Primary was Marcus Hafford for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, receiving 204 votes.
