Pastor and Wife Anniversary
March 12, 2026
County Line Baptist Church will be celebrating Pastor Taylor and wife, Marcel’s 28th Pastor and Wife Anniversary on Sunday, March 15, 2026 beginning at 3:00 p.m. The guest for the afternoon will be Bell Chapel Baptist Church, Rev. Timothy Tell, Pastor. Everyone is welcome to attend this joyous event.
