Reed Chapel Hosts Last Seven Wills of Jesus

March 12, 2026

Reed Chapel Baptist Church is holding the Last Seven Will (Sayings) of Jesus on Saturday, April 4, 2026 beginning at 6:00 p.m. The greatest sacrifice ever made in the substitutionary death of Jesus Christ will be celebrated with inspirational singing and an inspired presentation of each of the seven sayings.  Guest presenters will be Rev. Orvin Garrett, Rev. A. Jackson, Rev. G. Johnson, Re. A. Brooks and Rev. Timothy Teel. The Pulpit Conductor will be under the guidance of Rev. Kevin Boyer. Dr. Amos L. Horton is the Pastor of Reed Chapel Baptist Church. 





Faith Alive