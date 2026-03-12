New Prospect MBC 2026 Choir and Usher Anniversary
Choir and Usher Anniversary at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Timpson on Sunday, March 15, 2026 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Desmond Johnson, Mt. Horeb Baptist Church in Center, Texas will bring the message. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. Sis. Janice Garrett, Program Coordinator; Sis. Mary Criner, Church Clerk and Rev. Rayford Caraway, Pastor.
