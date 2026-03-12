Friendship BC 2026 Usher Annual

March 12, 2026

Friendship Baptist Church located at 1404 Crockett St will hold their Annual Usher Program beginning at 2:30 p.m. on March 22, 2026.  The guest church will be St. Mathews B.C. with Rev. David Mosby speaking.  Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church is Rev. Orvin Garrett.  Everyone is invited to attend.





Faith Alive