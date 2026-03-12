Friendship BC 2026 Usher Annual
March 12, 2026
Friendship Baptist Church located at 1404 Crockett St will hold their Annual Usher Program beginning at 2:30 p.m. on March 22, 2026. The guest church will be St. Mathews B.C. with Rev. David Mosby speaking. Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church is Rev. Orvin Garrett. Everyone is invited to attend.
