Easter Eggstravaganza
March 12, 2026
FREE for the whole family! The San Augustine Public Library is teaming up with Mission Dolores to present an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the State Historic Site, 701 South Broadway Street, San Augustine. Activities will include a pinata, confetti eggs, an Easter egg hunt, crafts, games, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. For information call the Library at 936-275-5367 or Mission Dolores at 936-275-3815. Celebrate spring at the Easter Eggstravaganza!
