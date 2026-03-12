Sale on the Trail Returns May 1–2: Two States, Six Cities, 100+ Miles of Bargains
March 12, 2026
Get ready for a treasure hunter’s dream as Sale on the Trail returns to San Augustine on May 1st and 2nd. Stretching across two states, six cities, and more than 100 miles, this massive community sale invites bargain seekers and sellers alike to join in the fun.
The event will take place alongside the San Augustine Main Street Heritage Days Festival, creating an exciting weekend filled with shopping, local history, food, and entertainment. Visitors can explore miles of yard sales, pop-up vendors, antiques, handmade goods, collectibles, and unexpected treasures waiting to be discovered along the trail.
Thinking about selling? This is the perfect opportunity to clear out those spaces that have been piling up with unused items. Have a shed you need to empty? Piles of clothes you need to get rid of? Old tools, furniture, décor, or collectibles gathering dust? Set up a sale and turn those items into cash while joining a fun community event.
Whether you're hunting for bargains or ready to declutter and sell, Sale on the Trail promises something for everyone. Mark your calendars for May 1–2 and come experience a weekend of deals, discoveries, and small-town charm in San Augustine.
