MARY DAVIS
March 18, 2026
Funeral service for Mary Davis, 87, of Lufkin, Texas, will be held at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1519 Williams St, Lufkin, TX 75904, on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in San Augustine, Texas. Mrs. Davis was born on November 17, 1938, in San Augustine, Texas to the late Green E. “Preacher” & Mattie B. Ruth and passed away on March 12, 2026, in McKinney, Texas. Those left to cherish her memory are children Eric, Cedric, Sabrina Davis & Angela Baraja. Siblings are Elmarine Woods, James W. Ruth, Sally J. Hollis & Carolyn D. Davis, as well as a host of grands, in-laws, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
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