VIRGINIA JACKS
March 18, 2026
Funeral services for Challie Virginia Jacks, 88, of Bronson, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Broaddus Pentecostal Church, 1402 State Highway 147, in Broaddus, Texas. The service will be officiated by Bro. Jathan Greene and Bro. Mark Greene, under the direction of Starr Funeral Home, Hemphill, Texas. She passed away on March 13, 2026, in Conroe, Texas.
Born on September 26, 1937, in Beaumont, Texas to James Edward Wallace and Bertha Young Wallace, Virginia lived a life marked by dedication to her community and love for her family.
Virginia spent her professional career at East Texas State Bank in Buna, where she retired as the Vice President. In 2008, she moved to Bronson, where she became a cherished member of the community. Known for her love of cooking, fishing, and crossword puzzles, Virginia's greatest joy was her family.
She leaves behind her husband, Tommy Jacks of Bronson; her sons, Lynn Jacks and his wife, SunMee, of Williamsburg, VA, and Paul Jacks and his wife, Tammi, of Georgetown, TX; her daughters, Ginger Stark and her husband, Jeff, of Conroe, and Delana Davies and her husband, Nathaniel, of Bastrop. Virginia was a proud grandmother to 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Virginia was a devoted member of Broaddus Pentecostal Church. Her faith was an important part of her life and provided her with much comfort and community.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Jacks Cemetery on Maple Street in Pineland. Pallbearers include Clinton Jacks, Joshua Jacks, Micah Davies, Brent Stark, Craig Lewellyn, Jake Perry, and Ryland Stark.
Virginia's legacy of love, leadership, and community involvement will continue to live on through her family and all who knew her.
Memories and condolences may be shared at starrfuneralhome.com.
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