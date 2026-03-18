WILLIAM CURTIS JONES
March 18, 2026
Graveside services for William Curtis Jones, were held Monday 16, 2026 at Milam Cemetery with Pastor Josiah Weece officiating. passed away on March 12, 2026, at the age of 67, in Austin, Texas. Born on September 28, 1958, in Port Arthur, Texas, to William Ennis Jones and Jean Ann Davis Jones. A native of Port Arthur, he had spent many years in the Houston area before moving to the Austin area in 2021.
A proud graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1977, Curtis furthered his education by earning a master's degree and he was currently studying at the University of Arizona. He dedicated his career to the oil and gas industry, where he excelled as a Project Control Manager, respected for his meticulousness and leadership.
Curtis's passion extended beyond his professional life. He was an avid genealogy enthusiast, spending countless hours tracing his family's history. His interests also included watching world politics and church services at Axiom Church. An avid sports fan, Curtis cheered for the Dodgers, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, and Houston Texans, sharing his love for baseball and football with friends and family.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Jones; his mother, Jean Ann Jones; sisters, Beth Harlan (Dennis), Tammy Parker (Joel), and Kim Viator; nieces, Kayla Viator, Lauren Sanders (Jason), and Sarah Tatum; nephew, Jace Parker; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved Springer Spaniel, Lady. Curtis was preceded in death by his father, William Ennis Jones.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Milam Cemetery in Milam Texas, Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org), or Axiom Church (axiomchurch.com/give)
Memories and condolences may be shared at starrfuneralhome.com.
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