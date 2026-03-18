KATHY SCHERFFIUS
March 18, 2026
A visitation for Kathleen Scherffius, age 76, of Broaddus, Texas will be held Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine, Texas. Memorial services will begin following the visitation, with burial at the Broaddus Cemetery. A fellowship gathering will follow the burial at the Broaddus Community Center.
She passed away peacefully in Tyler, Texas, on March 9, 2026. She was born August 27, 1949, in San Augustine, Texas, to Lovie Wise Dickerson and Roger C. "Cheezy" Dickerson.
She was raised in Broaddus, the community she loved deeply and faithfully served throughout her life. She dedicated 37 years to the City of Broaddus as City Secretary, where she became a trusted and familiar presence to generations of local residents. She also served many years as an elections clerk, a job she dearly loved. Her commitment, kindness, and steady leadership left a lasting impact on the community she proudly called home.
Kathy was a dedicated fan of the Broaddus Bulldogs basketball teams. She made sure to attend every game she could. She was so proud of her state championship girls.
Above all, Kathy cherished her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and a friend who always put others before herself. Her warmth, strength, and caring spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.
She leaves behind her daughters, Jeri Bryan and husband, Jimmy, and Hallie Sabrsula and husband Jonathon; and beloved grandsons, Dylan, Ethan, and Liam Sabrsula. She is also survived by her sisters, Sue Graybill and husband Roger, Jo Hanna Gibson and husband Jack, and Callie Bradberry and husband Tim; brother-in-law Ralph Scherffius; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her constant companion, Dottie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny; her parents, Lovie and Cheezy Dickerson; her sister-in-law, Colette Scherffius; and mother-in-law, Mary Reando.
Visit www.WymanRobertsFH.com for memories and condolences.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine.
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