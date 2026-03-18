REV. ARDIS MOSBY
March 18, 2026
Funeral services for Rev. Ardis Mosby will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Reed Chapel Baptist Church, 301 Ironosa, San Augustine, TX with Rev. There will be a special visitation held on Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. David Mosby, Host Pastor Rev. Dr. Amos L. Horton
There will be a visitation at Sid Roberts Funeral Home, 3535 S.E. Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches, TX 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2026
Burial will follow services at Redland Cemetery, San Augustine, under the direction of Sid Roberts Funeral Home, 3535 S.E. Stallings Dr. Nacogdoches, TX.
Rev. Ardis Mosby was born January 13, 1962 in San Augustine, TX Father William Elvin Mosby, Mother
Ida Mae McCoy Mosby (deceased Parents) Rev. Ardis Mosby passed away, March 15, 2026 in
Nacogdoches, TX.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Jeaneyse Mosby, of San Augustine; his children, Ardtrenda Vinson and husband, Demetrius of Lufkin; Ardis LeBrent Mosby and wife, Shatara, of San Augustine; LaFredrick Mosby of Lufkin; Ardriah Mosby of Denton; 10 grandchildren, Trenton; JaTavion, Ardyss, Jayden, Daylon, K’Lynn, Jaycee, Jorydynn, JaTyrian and Kenzlee; Mother in Law, Roy Jean Lane of San Augustine;
Siblings: Lester Mosby of San Augustine; Johnny Roy Mosby of Athens, Georgia; Vernzell Byrd of
Lancaster; Ida Diane Miller (Michael) of Dallas, Texas; David (Linda) of San Augustine; Bobby (Joy) of Nacogdoches, Texas; O’Don (Cheryl) of DeSota, Texas; DeShunda McCoy (Floyd) and Shacorian Mosby of Lufkin of Texas.
Preceeded in death by his Mother: Ida Mae McCoy Mosby: Father William Elvin Mosby: Grandparents: Arthur and Viella Trotty McCoy; Artis and Elmira Mosby; Siblings Infant Mosby and Benita Mosby
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