DEBRA ANDERSON
March 18, 2026
Funeral services for Debra Willson Anderson, age 71, of Brookeland, Texas, were held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Committal services will follow at Liberty Hill Memorial Garden on Hwy. 147 North. She passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026, at Rayburn Health Care Center in Jasper, Texas.
Debbie was born October 3, 1954, in Tyler, Texas, to parents Lois (Keele) Willson and Robert Willson. She held an associate's degree in respiratory therapy and worked at Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin for 18 years as well as Tyler County Hospital in Woodville for five years. Debbie has lived in Brookeland for over 20 years and was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.
Her survivors include her husband, Michael J. Anderson of Brookeland; a sister, Cynthia Bryant and husband Gary of Tyler, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Visit www.WymanRobertsFH.com for memories and condolences.
Arrangements were under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine, Texas.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!