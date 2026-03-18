Friendship Baptist Church Annual Usher Program
March 18, 2026
Friendship Baptist Church will be having our Annual Usher Program on Sunday, March 22nd, 2026 @ 2:30 pm. Guest Speaker will be Pastor David Mosby of Saint Mathews Baptist Church. Everyone is invited. -Rev Orvin Garrett, Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church
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