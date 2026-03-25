McMahan Chapel Easter Sunrise Services
March 25, 2026
McMahan Chapel is the oldest Protestant and Methodist church in the State of Texas. Now it’s not the oldest building, obviously. But it’s the Oldest Methodist church with continuous service, 193 years in September of this year. It is one of the first 3 churches in the NATION to receive recognition as a Shrine of Methodism by the General Commission on Archives and History of the United Methodist Church.
Please join McMahan Chapel for Sunrise Services at 7:00 am, Sunday, April 5th. Begin this Easter Sunday with Pastor Rev. Catherine Hanks, who will hold services in the Bobbie Noble Thompson Picnic Area. After the services, take a walk across the road to the Event Center for breakfast, provided by the members and ambassadors of the Chapel. Guaranteed that you will still be able to make it to the Sunday School of your choice. Make this Easter Sunday an entire day of Worship and Christian fellowship, starting with the rising of the sun through the pine trees of East Texas.
With this, we commemorate the good news that in Christ’s death and resurrection we, and all creation, are continually being made new by God’s love and saving grace.
McMahan Chapel is 10 miles East of San Augustine and 10 miles West of Milam. Staying on TX Hwy 21, turn South onto Spur 35, travel 2 miles, and the paved road ends at the Chapel. For additional information, call 936.275.6843.
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