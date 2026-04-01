JOHNA FULLER CLARK
April 01, 2026
Funeral services for Johna Malynn (Fuller) Clark, 34, of San Augustine, were held Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at San Augustine County Cowboy Church, located on FM 711, with Bro. Danny Dodson and Bro. Joe Consford officiating. Committal service and interment will followed at Rosevine Cemetery; located on FM 1 in the Rosevine community.
She was born July 23, 1991, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Betsy and Larry Fuller of San Augustine. the first daughter of three girls and wore the big sister title proudly to her Josie Marie and Jayne Makayla.
Johna graduated from San Augustine High School, Class of 2009. She then went to Angelina College where she completed the phlebotomy program and began working as a phlebotomist.
She was labeled as a high maintenance girl from the moment she arrived. She loved hard and always tried to lighten the situation with her witty sense of humor. She grew up riding dirt bikes, four wheelers, and enjoyed being with her family.
On June 8, 2016, her life forever changed in the best way, she became a Mama to her Lainey Rae Clark. "Buggie" was the light of her world. She was dedicated to advocating for all the STXBP1 kiddos. She caried the weight of being a specia needs mom and carried it well. Buggie and Johna were two peas in a pod until little brother, Levi Red, arrived on June 1, 2023. She loved him so much and he was her side kick since the moment he looked up at her. There was nothing she loved more than being a mama. She also loved being an aunt to all of "John's Girls" and to "Trippy Boy."
She grew up attending Central Baptist Church in Center, Texas, where she received the Lord as her Saviour on Aug. 21, 2011.
She joined her Heavenly Father on March 29, 2026, in Milam, Texas.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Lainey Rae Clark; son, Levi Red Champion; bonus daughter, Aly Champion; mother, Betsy Fuller; sister, Josie Adams and husband Tyler; sister, Jayne Washington and husband Justyn; nieces, Jolie "Jo Bear" Adams, Juliette "Ju Bear" Adams, Jade Marie Adams, Brooklyn Adams, Kyndee River Washington; a nephew, Trip Adams; along with aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.
Pallbearers: Cole Fuller, Tyler Adams, Justyn Washington, Cade Cooper, Kenny Franks, and Terry Stracener. Honorary pallbearers: Les Counts, Aaron Fuller, and Marcus Reed.
Visit www.WymanRobertsFH.com for memories and condolences.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine, Texas.
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