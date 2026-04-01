JAMES MICHAEL "BUZZ" BAILEY
April 01, 2026
Graveside services for James Michael "Buzz" Bailey, aged 64 of Zavalla, were held Monday, March 30, 2026 at Attoyac Cemetery in the Goodwin Community of San Augustine County with Bro. Skipper Eberlan officiating.
He passed away on March 24, 2026, in Houston. Born on February 15, 1962, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Robert Leroy Bailey and Gloria Lewis Bailey, Buzz grew up in a nurturing environment that shaped his outgoing and friendly nature.
Buzz spent his professional life as a dedicated sheet metal fabricator in the air conditioning industry, a role that highlighted his skill and commitment to craftsmanship. Residing in Zavalla, Texas, after living in Lufkin, Texas, he was a beloved figure in his community. Known for his warm personality, Buzz never met a stranger and cherished the time spent with family and friends. His passion for building things was not only a professional attribute but also a personal joy.
He leaves behind his wife, Melanie Sue Bailey of San Augustine; stepsons, Flynt Hagood and Ryan Hagood with wife Lisa, all of San Augustine; and brother, Joe Maubach and wife Regina, of Olathe, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John Bailey and Jerry Wall.
Memories and condolences may be shared at starrfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Starr Funeral Home in Hemphill.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!