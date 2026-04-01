WILLIAM LEE "BUB" JOHNSON
April 01, 2026
William Lee "Bub" Johnson, aged 80, passed away on March 31, 2026, at his residence in San Augustine, Texas. Born on January 19, 1945, in Center, Texas, he was the son of John Ellington Johnson and Harlowe Whitton Johnson.
A dedicated poultry farmer for many years, Bub was a pillar of the San Augustine community. His commitment was evident through his active membership in numerous local organizations including the San Augustine Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, the Center VFW, and the Methodist Church where he served on various committees. He also contributed to the San Augustine Appraisal District, the San Augustine ISD Education Foundation, the School Board and Project Graduation, among others. His involvement with the Boy Scouts of America, the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, and the Old Timers Breakfast Club further showcased his dedication to community service.
Bub also served as an accountant for Holly Farms, Tyson Foods and L & R Timber as well as his own poultry farm.
Bub's military service as a United States Army Vietnam War veteran was marked by courage and duty, earning him his Bronze Star with Valor, having served during a pivotal time in American history. Following his service, he enjoyed a period of R&R in Australia, a time that no doubt added to his rich tapestry of life experiences.
Beyond his professional and community life, Bub was a devoted family man, survived by his wife, Judy Fair Johnson of San Augustine; his children, John Raymond Johnson (Julie) of St. Petersburg, FL, Michael Lee Johnson (Ashley) of Nacogdoches, and Stephanie Nicole Fair Johnson (Ric) of San Augustine; and his sisters, Eva Dene Dymke of San Augustine, Johnida Evans of College Station, Ruby Rogers of San Augustine and Ruth Griffin of Bronson. He was also a proud grandfather to Ashley, Lexee, Aubrey, Lex, Rigel, Austin, and Alessa.
Bub was preceded in death by his parents, John and Harlowe Johnson, parents-in-law, Raymond and Florine Fair; Jack Dymke, Chuck Rogers, Sammy Griffin, Murray Wortham, Jan Huggins and Art Evans; and sister, Murlene Seago.
Bub held a bachelor's degree and was a lifelong learner who cherished education. His personal interests included coaching T-Ball and traveling. He enjoyed an array of outdoor activities such as hiking parts of the Appalachian Trail and also, Diamondhead in Hawaii, surfing in Waikiki, and skiing at Wolf Creek and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He also loved to water ski.
His faith as a Christian was an important part of his life, reflected in his active participation in his church and its community.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Starr Funeral Home Chapel in Hemphill, Texas, officiated by Bro. Roy James and Bro. Jim Bass. Serving as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers are a host of friends and family. The family requests that you dress casually, no suits.
Bub's life was marked by his unwavering dedication to his family, his country, and his community, leaving behind a legacy of service and love.
Memories and condolences may be shared at starrfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the directions of Starr Funeral Home in Hemphill.
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