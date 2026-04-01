FBC Interim Pastor
April 01, 2026
First Baptist Church, San Augustine is pleased to announce the arrival of Dr. Mike Belgard, who will step into the role of interim pastor starting on Easter Sunday, March 5, 2026.
Dr. Belgard brings many years of experience in ministry, having previously served congregations at White Rock Baptist Church, Chireno Baptist Church, and Patroon Baptist Church. He will provide pastoral leadership and spiritual guidance while the church conducts a search for a permanent successor.
We are incredibly blessed to have Dr. Belgard join us during this pivotal time, as he will bring a wealth of wisdom and a heart for ministry that will help us navigate this transition with purpose and hope.
Members of the community are invited to join us in welcoming Dr. Mike Belgard during worship service on Sunday, March 5 at 10:45 a.m. at 501 E. Columbia St., San Augustine.
For more information about First Baptist Church, please contact the church office at (936)275-2326.
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