Dickerson Cemetery Homecoming
April 01, 2026
The Dickerson Cemetery will be holding its annual Homecoming on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Everyone, please bring a covered dish and come hungry.
Come early to attend a short business meeting beginning at 11:00 a.m. If you would like to join the cemetery committee, please let the committee members know. The committee meets on an “as needed” basis. If you have access, please join the Dickerson Cemetery Facebook page.
The Dickerson Cemetery has a long history and is proud of the elders who established it. Currently, the committee is spending $600 a month from April to September for mowing and maintenance. Please consider donating if you can, especially if you have family or friends buried there. As you know, a record of donations is being kept and is greatly appreciated to help cover the cemetery's upkeep costs. If you’re unable to attend, please consider making a donation by mailing a check to Treasurer Gaylon Bryan at 216 CR 400, San Augustine, TX 75972, or by calling 936-675-2088.
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