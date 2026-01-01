SFA students earn honors at state FBLA competition

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Students from Stephen F. Austin State University’s Future Business Leaders of America student chapter earned honors at the collegiate FBLA State Leadership Conference in March in Dallas. They advance to the collegiate FBLA National Leadership Conference in June in Las Vegas. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Marice Kelly, faculty advisor for the student FBLA chapter and assistant professor of business communication and legal studies in SFA’s Nelson Rusche College of Business; Ty Powers, first-year economics major from Lufkin; Breanna Stephenson, accounting junior from La Porte; Jayce Scott, first-year finance major from Conroe; Kaylie Scalf, first-year entrepreneurship major from Rosenberg; DJ Baker, human development and family studies sophomore from Nacogdoches; and Lena Taylor, general business senior from Groveton. Not pictured are E'nailey Willis, finance junior from Arlington; Gaby Nelson, social work sophomore from Katy; and Rylee Bing, marketing sophomore from Jacksonville.



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