SFA construction management students to host open house at Village Nac

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Stephen F. Austin State University’s construction management students will host the Hard Hats Open House to present their capstone project work from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at The Village Nac at 1188 County Road 823 in Nacogdoches. The event is free and open to the public.



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