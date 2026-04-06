Chamber Seeking Donations for 2026 Civic Auction
April 06, 2026
Dear Chamber supporter,
The San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our Annual Civic Auction, set for July 25th at the Expo Building, with festivities beginning at 7:00 p.m. As the Chamber’s largest annual fundraiser, this event plays a vital role in supporting the growth and promotion of San Augustine County—benefiting local businesses, enhancing community life, and strengthening our community's future.
We are currently seeking sponsorships and donations to help ensure this year’s event remains a success, and we would be honored to have your support.
The evening promises to be both entertaining and engaging, featuring a variety of games and opportunities for attendees to win exciting prizes. The night will kick off with our popular “Pick of the Litter” game, where one lucky participant will have the opportunity to select any auction item—potentially valued at $1,000 or more. Guests will also enjoy raffle drawings, interactive games such as “Hi-Lo” and the “54 Card” game, as well as three rounds of BINGO. In addition, both live and silent auctions will be held throughout the evening, along with numerous door prize giveaways.
To make this event successful, we are asking for your consideration in one of the following ways:
- Donation of an item or service for the live or silent auction
- Monetary contribution to assist with auction purchases
- Sponsorship support to help underwrite event expenses
Your generosity will not only help ensure the success of this important fundraiser but will also provide valuable exposure for your business or organization. Sponsors and donors will be recognized through event promotions, social media, and during the auction.
If you are interested in contributing or would like more information, please contact the Chamber office or any Chamber Board Member. We would be happy to discuss how you can be part of this exciting event.
Thank you for your continued support of the San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce and our community. We look forward to partnering with you to make this year’s Civic Auction a memorable success.
Sincerely,
Lea Ann Bennefield
Executive Director
San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce
(936) 275-3610
saccc611@gmail.com
Lea Ann Bennefield
Executive Director
San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce
(936) 275-3610
saccc611@gmail.com
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