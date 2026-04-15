Reed Chapel Baptist Church Usher’s Annual
April 15, 2026
Reed Chapel Baptist Church will be honoring these Usher’s Ministry on April 26, 2026 at 2:30 p.m.
How pleasant it Is for brethren to come together, for where strength is, unity is foundational.
Come and be blessed with the praying, preaching and praising of the people of God.
Special guest will be the Rev. Michael Jenkins and the Mt. Dena Church. Come here this anointed man of God.
Sis. Bobbie Barnes is the President of the Usher Ministry.
Dr. A.L. Horton, Sr. is the Pastor of Reed Chapel Baptist Church.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!